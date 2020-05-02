According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Chelsea are amongst the top European sides that are interested in signing PSV starlet Mohamed Ihattaren.

Calciomercato report that Inter Milan, Ajax and Manchester City are also keen on the 18-year-old, these clubs – like the Blues, have all scouted the promising attacking midfielder.

The Italian outlet even claim that Ihattaren is considered to be a ‘mix between Ronaldinho and Ziyech’, this is a glowing reference which is bound to excite Chelsea supporters.

The ace’s contract expires in 2022 and agent Mino Raiola has surprisingly deemed that PSV should continue to develop the ace for now and cash in on him later down the line.

Ihattaren made his first-team debut for the Dutch giants in January of last year and he even became the side’s youngest ever scorer in Europe – surpassing Ronaldo Nazario, last August.

The 18-year-old has become a key player for PSV this season, with the starlet bagging nine goals and nine assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Ihattaren’s versatility could make him an attractive option for Frank Lampard’s side, the ace largely features in a central attacking midfield role, but has plenty of experience playing on the right wing as well.

Lampard’s shown that he’s prepared to allow young talent to flourish in his Chelsea side, the Blues could be the perfect destination for Ihattaren to take his career to the next level.

Ihattaren is clearly seen as one of the Netherlands’ brightest prospects, the attacker even snubbed the chance to play for Morocco to make a name for himself in the Dutch setup.

The youngster has been capped at Under-15s, 16s, 17s and 19s level for the Flying Dutchmen.