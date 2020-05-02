Chelsea have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as it’s suggested they may not face competition from Liverpool for Timo Werner this summer.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most clinical forwards in Europe since his move to RB Leipzig, as he has bagged 88 goals and 39 assists in 150 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

SEE MORE: Interest builds in Chelsea ace as exit touted this summer

Coupled with 11 goals in 29 caps for Germany, he clearly knows his way to goal and has a big future ahead of him for club and country it seems.

However, a move to Liverpool has been placed in doubt as the Mirror report that the Merseyside giants are now facing the prospect of not spending big on reinforcements this summer due to the coronavirus crisis and the financial impact it will have on clubs moving forward.

In turn, having been heavily linked with Werner, it’s suggested that Liverpool will have to put their interest in the German international on hold perhaps until next summer, and so that presents an opportunity for rivals to make their move if they feel financially stable enough to launch a bid in the more immediate future.

As noted by the Express, Chelsea have also been linked with a swoop for the prolific forward, and while it’s specifically noted that he has a £52m release clause in place until June 15, he has also suggested that he wants to move abroad rather than join Bayern Munich if he leaves Leipzig.

The report above references the Mirror’s claim that Liverpool will limit their spending this summer, and so that could open a clear path for Chelsea to make their move and wrap up a deal if they don’t plan on putting in similar limits on their transfer activity.

Given the ongoing lack of revenue generated from matchdays during the lockdown and the concern over when broadcasting fees will be paid as we await the restart of the season, it’s difficult to see how Chelsea won’t be in the same boat as Liverpool.

Nevertheless, the Express suggest that Liverpool’s stance is a boost to the Blues in itself, and so time will tell if they take advantage of that in the coming weeks while they also prepare for Olivier Giroud, Willian and Pedro to leave the club this summer when their respective contracts expire and so perhaps that saving on the wage bill could be significant too.