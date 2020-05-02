There’s nothing worse for fans than seeing an old favourite come back to haunt you while playing for a rival club, but sometimes you do have to wonder who’s to blame.

The example of Sol Campbell will always be the classic case of a player turning his back on his club to join their biggest rivals, and you can be confident the Spurs fans will never forgive him.

Things do seem to be a bit different with Chelsea and Willian, as it doesn’t sound like they are that fussed about keeping him around.

Chelsea have a reputation for not offering long term deals to a player once they get past the age of 30, and a report from The Mirror has looked at the Brazilian’s future.

He talks about wanting to stay in London so you have to think he would simply sign a new deal to stay with Chelsea if they wanted to keep him, so there might be more to this.

He goes on to say that he won’t have a problem with moving to Arsenal or Spurs on a free transfer, but he did deny that he’d been approached by Jose Mourinho about a move.

He seems like a popular player at Chelsea so it’s hard to see the fans turning on him, but that might change if he comes back to Stamford Bridge and makes a big contribution with someone else.