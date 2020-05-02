Chelsea look to be busy in the summer transfer window with Frank Lampard keen to strengthen his squad in key areas in what is his first full summer transfer window as Blues boss.

According to the Sun via Telefoot, Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen of Lille is subject to a £75m bid from an unnamed club.

Chelsea were rumoured to be interested in the Lille striker who has been in fine form for the Ligue 1 side scoring 18 goals in all competitions this season, while Liverpool are also rumoured to be interested in signing him.

However, the Nigerian forward has over four years remaining on his contract with Lille so any move for the striker will command a substantial transfer fee as speculation about the identity of the unnamed club that sent in the bid continues.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Willian has been linked with a move to London rivals Arsenal or Tottenham, according to a report in the Metro.

The Brazilian winger’s contract with Chelsea expires in June and he is subject to interest from Spurs and Arsenal.

Speaking about his future, as cited in the Metro, Willian said:

“I don’t know. I like London and so does my family.”

“However, this is a question that I still don’t know the answer, if I will stay at Chelsea, move to another team from London, or leave England.”

Elsewhere, Chelsea and Liverpool target Timo Werner has said that he prefers a new challenge in a foreign league, according to a report in the Metro.

This comes shortly after news of Chelsea being handed a boost in their pursuit of Werner, with Liverpool reportedly cooling their interest in the Leipzig striker because of the financial impact of the coronavirus on the Anfield club.

According to the Metro report speaking to Bild, the striker said:

“A challenge in a foreign league would appeal to me rather than a move to Bayern.”

Chelsea are reportedly in for Werner who has a £52m release clause, according to the Metro report and this could pave the way for a transfer to Stamford Bridge with Liverpool poised to back out of any deal for the Leipzig forward.