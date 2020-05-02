According to Goal via Sport1, RB Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff has hinted that the German giants could sell Manchester United and Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano this summer.

The 21-year-old, who Goal claim is also catching the eye of Bayern Munich and Manchester City, is about to enter the final year of his contract – casting doubt over his future with Leipzig.

Mintzlaff seems to be defiant with his statement that ‘it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge’.

Should the Frenchman fail to agree a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit before the summer, Goal claim that Leipzig would move to sell the ace for a fee of €60m (£53m).

Here’s what managing director Oliver Mintzlaff had to say:

“In the Covid-19 crisis, we have other issues greater than concerns about contracts,”

“We know the terms of our players’ contracts and I know them very well – especially that of our top performers.”

“For us, it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge.”

“That’s the case with Timo Werner and that will be the case with Dayot Upamecano. I have the economic stability of the club in mind.”

“We have to sell before we buy anything. But I see the need to sell only to a limited extent. We have a good squad,”

“If we can’t finish the season, we don’t have to deal with new transfers at all. It wouldn’t fit into the big financial loss that we have.”

Upamecano has firmly established himself as one of the world’s top defensive talents since joining Leipzig just over three years ago.

The 21-year-old has made 29 appearances for Leipzig this season and he’s continued to show that he’s a real star for the future with some fine performances.

A move to one of the top clubs that are being linked with his services would also massively boost the France Under-21s star’s hopes of breaking into Didier Deschamps’ senior side.

Arsenal and United are particularly in need of bolstering at centre-back in the next transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side still possess a shaky defence, the Gunners also need to replace the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis who are approaching the final years of their illustrious careers.

The Red Devils on the other hand need to find a reliable long-term partner for Harry Maguire, who has become the side’s captain just months after joining in a marquee move last summer.

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have proved that they aren’t reliable options due to the Swede’s inconsistent form and the Ivorian’s troubles with injuries.

With all respect, Phil Jones should be completely out of the question as United look for a commanding centre-back to partner Maguire.