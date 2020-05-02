It’s a transfer saga that’s set to run and run, and one European giant is hoping to sign Paul Pogba in a cut-price deal from Manchester United.

The Frenchman’s future would appear to be away from Old Trafford, and the Daily Mirror report that both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on developments, albeit that the latter believe that Pogba is Real Madrid bound.

It’s possible that the Spanish giants will indeed make a move for the midfielder who has endured a torrid time back in Manchester, however, the Daily Mirror also note that any offer will come it at under the £89.3m that United paid Juve for Pogba’s services back in 2016.

In order to allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring in reinforcements, clearly an abundance of incoming cash will help to balance the books, but it’s highly unlikely that United will want to be held over a barrel, and to that end, Ed Woodward might strike a hard bargain for the player, even if he wants to leave.