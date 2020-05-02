Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to splash out in the transfer market this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic which could scupper their plans to reinforce the squad.

The Merseyside giants secured the Champions League last season, while they were on the verge of landing the Premier League title prior to the current season being suspended.

In turn, Jurgen Klopp has arguably already built a world-class squad capable of enjoying a sustained period of success if they maintain the level that they’ve been performing at over the past two campaigns.

That said, as with any top club, the Reds will want to continue to improve where possible and evolve the squad through reinforcements, but it’s now suggested that could be highly unlikely this summer.

As reported by The Mirror, Liverpool are being tipped to do little to no business this summer in terms of spending big on new players, and that could be the same across the board for many clubs as they look to recover from the financial hit that they’ve taken during the crisis.

Further detail is also provided in that it’s suggested the Reds have been monitoring long term targets Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar in particular for some time now who are valued at £50m and £40m respectively, but both swoops are now seemingly in doubt as they will not be in a position to spend big on transfer fees, wages and bonuses for the pair this summer and so any such moves could be on hold.

It’s suggested that clubs up and down the league will have to budget not only for the loss in revenue they’re suffering currently, but also planning ahead for the future if games are set to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future due to the crisis.

In turn, it remains to be seen if cheaper alternatives are identified which make more financial sense for Liverpool, or if they try to keep the current squad together and go again next season.

Based on the quality and depth in the current group, Klopp will arguably feel relatively confident that he has enough to compete at the top level without any new additions if necessary, but it will surely still be a disappointment if top targets are deemed unattainable this summer.