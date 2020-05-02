Man Utd could reportedly be offered a chance to offload Alexis Sanchez again next season, but a switch to Roma could hinge on one major issue.

The 31-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2018 and was expected to make a major impact after an impressive spell with rivals Arsenal previously.

SEE MORE: Man Utd compile three-man shortlist with £150m+ trio eyed as Jadon Sancho alternative

However, things didn’t click for him at Old Trafford as he managed just five goals and nine assists in 45 appearances before being shipped out on a season-long loan deal to Inter last summer.

Things haven’t really improved for the Chilean International this season as he’s bagged just one goal and three assists in 15 outings, although his stint with the Nerazzurri has been disrupted by an injury setback and given he had impressed prior to that, it would have been a frustrating blow for him.

In turn, as things stand, it would arguably be a surprise to see him snapped up outright by Inter unless he makes a big impression to end the season, and so he could be heading back to Man Utd this summer.

However, Calciomercato report that Roma boss Paulo Fonseca wants Sanchez at the Stadio Olimpico as he could be an ideal fit for his preferred 4-2-3-1 system and while it hasn’t worked out as of yet this season with Inter which could see him moved on, it’s difficult to forget just how good the former Udinese man was in his previous spell in Italy.

That said, the report goes on to note that the major obstacle that could stand in the way of an agreement to send Sanchez to Roma is his wages, as while he earns €11m-a-year at Man Utd, Roma are only willing to pay €4.5m-a-year.

In turn, a compromise will be needed either from Sanchez to take less money or from United to contribute to paying his salary as they have done this season to find an agreement which suits Roma.

If that can be overcome and of course depending on if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t plan on having him back at his disposal next season, then Sanchez could be back in Serie A next year too.