Once the transfer window opens for business again, there could be an awful lot of movement at certain clubs, and a reported move for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi could hinge on the agreement of one French striker.

Sebastien Haller is West Ham’s record signing, but just like his former striker partner at Eintracht Frankfurt, Luka Jovic, Haller has failed to settle at his new club, and a move away from east London might be to the benefit of all parties.

The Daily Express report that Hammers manager, David Moyes, is already assessing his options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, and even if it means losing money, he could be tempted to part with Haller if it means the money is reinvested in a move for Batshuayi.

At least the Belgian has Premier League experience, which may hold him in better stead than Haller if he’s asked to lead the line at the London Stadium next season.