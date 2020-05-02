In news that’s almost certain to infuriate Chelsea’s supporters as well as manager, Frank Lampard, one of his first-team stars has admitted to wearing a Liverpool shirt when training in his garden.

Billy Gilmour has seemingly already won over the Stamford Bridge faithful, but the slight 18-year-old has surely scored an own goal by acknowledging he wears the shirt of one of their biggest rivals. He did have an explanation for such a faux pas, however.

“It was probably Andy Robertson’s Liverpool shirt when I swapped with him after the recent FA Cup game,” he said to the Official Chelsea website.

“I wear that sometimes at the moment, just out in the garden playing football.”

In fact, it was that very performance against the Reds that had everyone purring, not least Lampard himself.

“What an incredible performance for a young player. He was a calm head in that first five or 10 minutes. He’s a throwback of a midfielder,” the Chelsea manager said at the time, and cited by the Evening Standard.

More Stories / Latest News Montpellier ace Junior Sambia out of intensive care after fight against coronavirus Man United ace lifts lid on senior star’s lovely gesture when he signed Man United transfer news: Sir Alex influence could win over target, Lingard latest

One might infer from Lampard’s praise that there’s every chance Gilmour will become a fixture for the Blues once football resumes again, whenever that may be. At such a tender age, he has his whole career in front of him, and if what’s been seen already is a guide, then Chelsea have a real player on their hands.