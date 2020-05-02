Things never really worked out for one particular striker at Manchester United, and now the former centre-forward has revealed what continues to keep him motivated after leaving Old Trafford.

Just like Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku made the journey from Manchester to Inter Milan, although the Belgian signed for the Italian outfit permanently, with the Chilean still on loan at the San Siro.

After the hurt of missing out on a place at the 2018 World Cup final, Lukaku has now revealed how that failure inspires him to be better everyday.

“I’m a man on a mission,” Lukaku told Bleacher Report. and cited by the Daily Mail.

“The disappointment of being eliminated from the World Cup was huge, in part because we came close to an incredible objective for a national team of only 11 million inhabitants.

“It hit me. When I moved to Inter, I had all this energy inside me, which had grown in the meantime. And I was a man on a mission. I said to myself: “OK, this is me, let’s go.””

He’s certainly done the business in Serie A, scoring 23 goals in 35 games for the nerazzurri according to the Daily Mail.

His partnership with Lautaro Martinez has been one of the highlights of Inter’s season to this point, and had he shown that kind of prowess in the Premier League, then it’s arguable that he would’ve never ended up in Italy in the first place.