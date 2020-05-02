Inter are reportedly now also interested in Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba, and a swap deal has been touted from Antonio Conte to seal a reunion with his former star.

The pair enjoyed a successful stint together at Juventus previously, before Pogba returned to Man Utd and Conte went on to take the Italy job.

It’s been an indifferent time for the French International in his second stint at Old Trafford as while it’s been successful in terms of winning a few trophies, he has largely been inconsistent on an individual level and has made just eight appearances so far this season due to injury.

While the Red Devils appear to be moving in the fight direction under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and were certainly in impressive form prior to the suspension of the campaign, many will surely be intrigued to see how Pogba fits into the current line-up and links up with the likes of Bruno Fernandes to try and take Man Utd to the next level.

However, as noted by Football Italia, via RAI Sport, it’s suggested that while Juventus have their own plans to try and prise Pogba back to Turin, they could now face competition from bitter rivals Inter for his signature.

It’s added that the Nerazzurri could be willing to include Marcelo Brozovic as part of a player swap deal, with a significant fee likely to still be needed to convince Man Utd to green light an exit.

It’s questionable timing given the Croatian international has been a fundamental part of Conte’s plans so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances. That wouldn’t suggest that the Italian tactician is willing to sacrifice him to get Pogba, but time will tell if that’s enough coupled with cash to persuade United to allow their superstar midfielder to move on for a second time.