As he prepares to become a free agent this summer, Chelsea winger Pedro is reportedly not going to be short of options when deciding on his next club.

The 32-year-old has been with the Blues since he arrived from Barcelona in 2015, going on to score 43 goals while providing 28 assists in 201 appearances for the club.

However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season and as he prepares to turn 33 this summer, it could be time for Frank Lampard to move on and look for a long-term replacement as he continues to rely more so on youth in the current squad.

Pedro has played a limited role this season with two goals and three assists in just 18 outings, and with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and incoming signing Hakim Ziyech all likely to be battling for a starting berth next season, the Spaniard could find himself slipping down the pecking order.

In turn, as reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that he will likely leave Chelsea this summer, and both Roma and Real Betis are showing interest in him.

With Paulo Fonseca largely playing with two wingers in his starting XI in his preferred 4-2-3-1 system, that could be something Pedro takes into consideration as he could have more opportunities for playing time.

However, a return to Spain could also be an appealing option, although it remains to be seen if he’s willing to feature for another La Liga side given his previous ties with Barcelona.

Nevertheless, while he is entering the latter stages of his career and there has yet to be any official indication from Chelsea that they will extend his deal, it looks as though a new challenge potentially awaits the stalwart this summer as he has a decision to make moving forward.