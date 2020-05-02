Journalist says Klopp is ‘desperate’ to keep key Liverpool star amid contract concern

According to the Athletic’s James Pearce (subscription required), Jurgen Klopp is ‘desperate’ to keep hold of midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who is about to enter the final year of his contract with Liverpool.

Pearce adds that the 29-year-old’s agent has so far ‘failed to reach a compromise over terms’ regarding a new deal with Reds sporting director Michael Edwards.

Pearce, the Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent, offered an update on the Dutchman’s contract situation in an article based on a survey with supporters.

The findings suggested that 50.2% of the Reds faithful want the club to meet Wijnaldum’s contract demands, with 27.6% suggesting the club should make the ace one final offer.

18.2% were willing to keep hold of the acrobatic midfielder until next summer and risk losing him for free, with just 4% believing that the Merseyside outfit should sell Wijnaldum in the next transfer window.

Wijnaldum will have completed four years with the Reds come the summer, the Anfield outfit signed the Dutchman from Newcastle for a fee of £25m, as per BBC Sport.

The ace’s dynamic playing style, as well as his loveable nature, have made him a fans favourite on Merseyside.

Wijnaldum has really taken his game to the next level under Jurgen Klopp, he displays great energy and athleticism – and has proved that he’s perhaps one of the central midfielder with some of the best dribbling ability in the world.

The Netherlands international has made 177 appearances for the Reds, scoring 18 goals and bagging 16 assists.

Wijnaldum has already cemented his legend at Anfield, the Dutchman scored a miraculous brace against Barcelona to help lead Liverpool to their sixth Champions League triumph last season.