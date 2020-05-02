According to Sport Witness as translated from Turkish publication Fotomac, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Trabzonspor ace Ugurcan Cakir as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window.

Fotomac claim that Jose Mourinho is targeting the signing of a new goalkeeper this summer, with Cakir topping a list of targets which also includes Ajax star Andre Onana and Lazio ace Thomas Strakosha.

It’s added that Cakir is seen as Spurs’ prime option – and their most realistic one, as both Onana and Strakosha are expected to cost more than the Turkey international.

Fotomac report that Cakir’s contract expires in the summer of 2024 and that Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea are also interested in the 24-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News Euro giants want Man Utd misfit next season but crucial obstacle could scupper deal Ex-Premier League boss shockingly claims Lionel Messi isn’t a ‘natural’ goalscorer Inter could offer classy midfield ace in player exchange deal for Man Utd superstar

Whilst Fotomac don’t mention a price-tag for the ace, Italian outlet Calciomercato reported earlier this season that the stopper valued at €20m (£17.1m).

Cakir has been superb for a Trabzonspor side that have defied the odds to find themselves first in the Turkish top-flight this season.

The ace has made 33 appearances across all competitions this term, keeping four clean sheets.

Cakir has won two caps for Turkey’s senior team and it appears as though he’s being groomed to become the nation’s No.1 for many years to come.

Whilst Fotomac don’t explicitly mention that Cakir would be a replacement for Hugo Lloris, it’s hard to think otherwise.

33-year-old Lloris’ ability appears to have dwindled over the past couple of years, the World Cup winner is perhaps to error-prone for a side that have looked shaky at the back this season.

Liverpool are the other Premier League side that have been heavily linked with a move for Cakir, which isn’t surprising considering Adrian’s struggles since joining last summer as Alisson’s backup.

Adrian has made a few blunders when being called upon in the Premier League and the Spaniard’s errors proved to be costly as Atletico Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Cakir looks like a fine shot-stopper that commands his area comfortably, the Turkish ace is certainly one of the top goalkeepers to look out for in the future.

With the Turkish international just 24 years old, he’s got plenty of time to learn from the likes of either Alisson or Lloris before becoming an important player for either Spurs or Liverpool.