In what is potentially some good news among the enveloping gloom at Man City, one of their superstar players has hinted that he could still stay at the club, even if their Champions League ban is upheld.

According to an interview with HLN and cited by Manchester Evening News, Kevin De Bruyne will consider staying at the Etihad Stadium if the ban is reduced to one year rather than the current two that Pep Guardiola’s side have hanging over them.

“I’m just waiting. The club has told us that they are going to appeal and that they is (sic) almost one hundred percent sure that they are right. That’s why I’m waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team,” he said.

“Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, in the case of one year I might see.

“[…] I play for one of the best teams in the world, play in England – for my competitive view the best competition – and I like that. It remains a challenge to be the best and I need that too. What is coming is coming. But it’s not that I’ve tried to leave City in those five years. I have also remained calm for my previous transfers.”

The outlet go on to suggest that the Belgian does want to win European club football’s glamour trophy, and to that end, a two-year hiatus for a 28-year-old may prove unworkable, but City’s supporters will surely be delighted with the attacking midfielder’s current stance.

At this point the messages remain mixed, and that is perhaps understandable with the business of football completely up in the air at the moment because of the coronavirus crisis.

One things is almost certain, however, and that is that City seem to be a much better proposition with De Bruyne in their team than without him, and it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that City will do all they can to try and keep hold of him.