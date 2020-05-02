Man United ace lifts lid on senior star’s lovely gesture when he signed

Manchester United starlet Daniel James has revealed a great gesture by Red Devils stalwart Juan Mata on his arrival at Old Trafford, according to a report in the Metro.

James signed for United for £15m last summer becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing as Red Devils boss.

The 22-year-old Wales international joined the club overcoming the tragic sudden death of his father and made a spectacular start to his career at Old Trafford.

James scored on his debut against Chelsea in United’s victory over the Blues and the talented winger has hailed Juan Mata as a key figure contributing to his early success after his switch to Man United.

Speaking about his idols and Juan Mata’s gesture towards him, as quoted in the Metro, James said:

“Everyone looks up to Lionel Messi, but I think I’ve got to go for Juan Mata. He’s someone that I’ve always looked up to.”

“I think when I first met him it was just a bit…weird for me. Growing up as a kid looking up to someone and then you’re playing with them and not just being great on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.”

“He’s someone that inspires me a lot.”

“When I first met him, he came and sat next to me in the changing room and said ‘I know it’s a big move for you, if you need anything here is my number and if you ever need to talk about anything I’m here.’

“That was obviously great for me.”

“He is so graceful on the pitch. I remember I got one of his shirts, his Europa League shirt when he won it for Chelsea.

“And he’s just someone that I’ve always looked up to and to play in the same team as him is just surreal for me.”

This comes after news of the Spanish winger’s role under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which is to help the younger players in the squad settle in at the club.

It certainly was a great gesture by the Mata, which comes as no surprise given the Spaniard’s nature and role off the pitch at Old Trafford.