Man United transfer news: Sir Alex influence could win over target, Lingard latest

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on bolstering his squad with new signings following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon as the Red Devils look to strengthen in key areas.

Jude Bellingham

According to Bleacher Report, United are to battle with Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign Birmingham starlet Jude Bellingham.

The report states that United face stiff competition from Dortmund for the 16-year-old Bellingham’s signature.

However, the report states that Sir Alex Ferguson showed Bellingham around United’s Carrington training facility and that the legendary Scotsman’s involvement could sway Bellingham in joining United over Dortmund.

Dortmund were confident of a deal for Bellingham before the coronavirus suspension but that could change should the youngster choose United over a move to Germany.

Jesse Lingard

Meanwhile, according to the Express, United’s underperforming winger Jesse Lingard won’t be forced out of the club despite interest from other clubs.

Lingard is wanted by four Premier League clubs which include West Ham, Leicester, Everton and Newcastle according to the report, however, United are mulling over a 12-month contract extension for Lingard that could see the player remain at the club for another season.