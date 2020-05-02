Man Utd compile three-man shortlist with £150m+ trio eyed as Jadon Sancho alternative

Man Utd have reportedly put together a three-man transfer shortlist of alternative options if they fail to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for months now, but with the Bundesliga giants continuing to value their prized asset highly, time will tell if the Red Devils can reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

Should that fail, it appears as though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club hierarchy have alternative options in mind, as a three-man shortlist has been touted.

As noted by Sky Sports, via Le10Sport, Moussa Dembele, Victor Osimhen and Wissam Ben Yedder are all reportedly on Man Utd’s radar if they are forced to end their pursuit of Sancho and look for a different solution to strengthen their options in attack ahead of next season.

As per the Sun, Ben Yedder is said to also be a target for Arsenal but will potentially cost £40m to prise away from Monaco, while United could face competition from Liverpool for Osimhen who is said to be the subject of a £75m bid from an unknown club according to the Express.

Whether that’s perhaps even Man Utd is unclear.

Meanwhile, Don Balon report that Dembele could cost £40m with Real Madrid and Chelsea said to also have an interest in the Lyon forward, and so while it will likely be expensive for Man Utd to land one of their targets, they will also seemingly have to fend off serious competition to sign them too.

All three have impressed this season though, and with a lack of quality depth and competition up front especially if Odion Ighalo’s loan spell isn’t made permanent, one of the names mentioned above could be a crucial solution if Sancho isn’t Manchester bound this summer.