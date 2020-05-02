Man Utd make touted decision on Jadon Sancho bid to indicate limit on big-money offer

Man Utd reportedly hope to avoid having to break their own club transfer record on Jadon Sancho as they set a loose limit on how much they wish to spend on their target.

The 20-year-old has shown his class for Borussia Dortmund in recent seasons, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in 90 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

Having also made his breakthrough at senior level for England, it looks as though the creative playmaker has a big future ahead of him for club and country.

Speculation has been rife over his future at Dortmund though, and now The Sun report, via Bleacher Report, that Man Utd don’t wish to break their club transfer record, which currently stands at £89m on Paul Pogba, to sign Sancho this summer.

It’s added that landing his signature for anything less than £86m would be a huge boost for the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Dortmund to approve of an exit as that is still a big-money offer.

A reduction in price-tags is arguably to be expected after the coronavirus pandemic, as clubs have taken a financial hit since March with games suspended, which could go on for some time depending on how long it takes before football resumes and when it is deemed safe to allow fans to attend games again so they can generate matchday revenue again.

However, Sancho is perhaps one of the most promising talents in Europe at this moment in time, and so Dortmund will surely have no desire to lower his valuation so significantly, with the Sun reporting that they wanted in excess of £100m for him earlier this year.

In turn, that surely raises doubts over United’s hopes, even if they are arguably being sensible in the current climate, but time will tell if a deal can still be agreed to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking options ahead of next season.