Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has made a bold prediction regarding United starlet Mason Greenwood, according to a report in the Mirror.

Ighalo reckons that Greenwood will become a hugely important figure at the club in the next two or three seasons.

The 18-year-old Greenwood has already scored 12 goals for the Red Devils in what is his breakthrough season at Old Trafford and Ighalo reckons that the youngster will continue to improve and reach significant heights at the club.

Speaking about Greenwood and his future at United, in an Instagram live appearance, Ighalo said:

“He’s very young and exciting. Very good player, left and right, he can shoot and score goals,”

“He’s a player for the future for Man United. He’s doing well now but in two or three years he is going to be doing very, very well.” he added.

Greenwood has already drawn comparisons to fellow academy graduate and current United star forward Marcus Rashford.

While Ighalo who recently joined the Red Devils from the Chinese league in the January transfer window has reiterated that the youngster can compete at the highest level and become a key figure at Old Trafford.

Greenwood is only 18-years-old and has plenty of time to develop and he certainly has bags of potential and attributes that could take him to the very top of the game.