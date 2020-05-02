Although they appear to be on the verge of a multi-million pound takeover deal, with Mike Ashley finally willing to sell Newcastle United to a middle-east consortium, the Magpies already seem to be in danger of losing out on one of their reported targets.

With no more football to be played this season in France’s Ligue 1, Edinson Cavani effectively only has potential Champions League fixtures to complete for Paris Saint-Germain in 2019/20, and that’s assuming that the European competition won’t be cancelled too.

The Uruguayan was believed to be a target for Newcastle when the transfer window opens for business, but according to Mundo Deportivo, it would seem that Atletico Madrid will be his destination after the Rojiblancos offered him a two-year deal and €12m for each of those years.

It’s not thought that money will be a problem in future for the north east outfit, but they will still need to attract the right type of players to help bring back the heady days of the mid 1990s under Kevin Keegan.