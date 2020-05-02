Man City defender Aymeric Laporte has provided a positive injury update after being sidelined by a hamstring problem prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

It’s been a frustrating season for the 25-year-old, as he has missed a significant part of the campaign due to injury as he has been limited to just eight appearances across all competitions.

While losing former captain Vincent Kompany was a big enough blow in itself last summer, City have struggled to show the same level of defensive solidity this year with Laporte sidelined too as they’ve conceded 31 goals in their 28 Premier League games to date.

Considering they conceded just 23 goals in the whole of last season, that shows that it has been a problem for Pep Guardiola.

However, the Spaniard is set to receive a timely boost if or when the current campaign resumes, as Laporte has offered a positive update on his injury recovery and has seemingly suggested that he’ll be ready to resume training and feature for Man City when football gets the green light to start up again.

“I feel fit, no problems,” said Laporte, as quoted by ESPN. “At home I have many things to do, to train, to run. I have a bike, I have weights, I have many things. I cannot do everything because it’s is not like being on the pitch.

“The club gave us a training programme to do at home. Sometimes train together with all of the team. They have given us many things to practice and to do at home.”

The Frenchman went on to concede how difficult it has been for him to not be on the pitch with his teammates during his spells receiving treatment, but with key games still to be played this season, Laporte could yet play a big role for his side in landing more silverware.

While the league title is all-but gone given Liverpool’s significant lead at the top of the standings, Man City lead Real Madrid in their round-of-16 Champions League tie with the second leg to be played still while they remain in the hunt for the FA Cup too having already secured the League Cup.