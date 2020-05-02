When a player has spells in several different countries but only really had success at one club, it does make you wonder how good they really are.

Philippe Coutinho was outstanding for Liverpool, but he’s really struggled to stand out anywhere else.

He was poor at Inter Milan before his move to Anfield, things didn’t work out at all with Barcelona and he’s not done enough to convince Bayern Munich to sign him after a loan spell.

He now has some work to do in terms of saving his reputation, and that spell at Liverpool does make you think a Premier League return would be his best bet.

It’s easy to link him with Brendan Rodgers at Leicester due to that previous connection, but it sounds like that won’t be happening.

A report from The Leicester Mercury has suggested the Brazilian is completely out of their price range, and Rodgers has ruled out the possibility of the move happening.

He indicates that they might have to treble their transfer record to sign him, and that’s just not feasible in the current market.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up – if he does return to England but doesn’t play well, then it might suggest that everything was just set up perfectly for him at Anfield, but he can’t do it anywhere else.

It’s clear that he has no future at Barcelona, so hopefully he does get his move and manages to rejuvenate his career.