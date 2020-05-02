Real Madrid plot five-man exodus to help fund summer spending with star quartet on market

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to offload at least five players this summer in order to free up space and funds to consider possible signings.

As with every other club around the world currently, Los Blancos are having to adjust their budgets and forecasts accordingly as they deal with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

SEE MORE: Good news for Real Madrid as positive injury update reported on key figure in boost for Zidane

With the season suspended since March, it has led to a huge loss in terms of revenue from matchdays, while it remains to be seen when the campaign resumes to allow clubs to collect TV money as it’s unclear how long matches will have to be played behind closed doors.

In turn, it’s undoubtedly set to have a negative impact on the financial picture for many clubs, and so if they wish to still try and bring in reinforcements this summer, it could require exits first to trim the squad and raise funds to cover the potential costs.

According to AS, Real Madrid plan to sell at least five players, with James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Mariano Diaz all specifically said to be on the market and perhaps first out of the door if the interest is there.

Meanwhile, it’s added that Luka Modric, Marcelo and Nacho could also be at risk of moving on, while Brahim Diaz and Reinier Jesus could be shipped out on loan.

Such a strategy will of course only work if there is genuine interest in the players in question, with clubs who are in the same position as Real Madrid having to consider transfer fees and wages involved in such swoops to determine if they’re feasible options or not.

Nevertheless, with Zinedine Zidane’s side still looking to stay in contention for major trophies this season if it resumes, he would arguably welcome the addition of reinforcements to give them a boost, or perhaps those returning from loan spells elsewhere could help give him the tools needed to compete if new signings aren’t a realistic option this summer.