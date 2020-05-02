According to the Sun via French outlet Telefoot, a shock bid worth a total of €85m (£75m) – including bonuses, has been made for Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

The Sun report that the 21-year-old is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as Liverpool, Spurs and Inter Milan.

The Sun claim that transfer expert Duncan Castles recently revealed on the Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool were in ‘contact’ with Lille over the forward.

Castles added that Lille are ‘open’ to selling the Nigerian star this summer if they can receive the ‘right price’, a deal worth €85m certainly seems like a tempting offer for Osimhen’s services.

Osimhen has made waves with Lille since joining last summer, the star has bagged 18 goals and registered 6 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this term.

The Sun add that Osimhen still has four years left on his contract with Lille, hinting that a massive bid will be needed to prise the talent away from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Whilst Castles’ recent update suggests that Liverpool were leading the race for the ace’s signature, United and Chelsea are perhaps more in need of signing a striker in the next transfer window.

Frank Lampard needs a star to compete – or even partner up with Tammy Abraham. Both Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have been ineffective this season, signalling that an addition is needed.

Man United on the other hand are said to be prioritising a move for a striker this summer by the Sun, as the Red Devils failed to replace either of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez before the start of the season.

We wonder if this latest report regarding the bid for Osimhen is true, it’s hard to believe that an unnamed club have offered such a massive amount of money whilst the world is dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.