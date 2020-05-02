Although it’s been some years since Sir Alex Ferguson walked the corridors of Old Trafford, it’s clear his legacy and influence hold sway when it comes to Manchester United wanting to sign new players.

According to Bleacher Report, Borussia Dortmund were confident of securing the summer signature of highly-rated Birmingham City 16-year-old, Jude Bellingham. However, now that Sir Alex has stepped into the breach, all that could be about to change.

Although Bleacher Report note that no decision has been made at present, it’s believed that Sir Alex’s involvement in taking the youngster around United’s training ground has had the desired effect.

Another round of talks would appear to be due before a final decision is reached, and Dortmund shouldn’t necessarily believe that they are out of the running. Jadon Sancho has shown that you don’t have to be Premier League based to be recognised at international level, and going to such a progressive outfit may well appeal.

That said, there’s not too many players, young or old, who turn Sir Alex down.