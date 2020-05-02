Frank Lampard has been offered hope of signing one of his summer targets, after it was revealed that Real Madrid are looking at €12m-rated Chimy Avila with interest.

Los Blancos appear to need some more striking options in their attack because Luka Jovic’s debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu has been nothing short of terrible.

The Daily Star note Lampard’s interest in the 22-year-old Serbian, and it’s possible he could now get his man after Don Balon revealed that Zinedine Zidane is homing in on the Argentinian, who is currently plying his trade at Osasuna.

Jovic moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to the Spanish capital, and his exceptional goalscoring record in the Bundesliga – 27 in 48 games in all competitions per Transfermarkt – was arguably a major factor in the €65m move, reported by The Guardian.

Things have never really worked out for the player and any chance of a move away, particularly to a club who have already made their intentions clear, will surely appeal.

More Stories / Latest News ‘This is bigger than football’ – Man United star’s advice to players after season is cancelled ‘The front of their shirt’ – Everton approach Mike Tyson’s cannabis company for shirt sponsorship deal ‘Bottom of the pile’ – Chelsea supporters won’t be happy about this particular stat

Avila has scored a very respectable 11 goals in 22 games per Don Balon, and at a reported €12m, it’s not anywhere close to as big a gamble as the Jovic signing turned out to be for Real.