Arsenal’s transfer business has been brutally taken apart in a scathing piece of analysis by a pundit.

The Gunners smashed their transfer record for Nicolas Pepe last summer, spending £72million to bring the Ivory Coast international in from Lille.

Pepe looked superb in his time in Ligue 1 and had been linked with other big clubs such as Manchester United, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Still, in the end Pepe made the move to the Emirates Stadium and has proven a major flop so far after a quiet debut season in the Premier League.

Dean Jones summed it up well in his analysis on Bleacher Report, saying: “I believe they will feel the strain of that deal in these difficult times.

“We have already seen that they are having to ask players to take pay cuts, and I’m told up to six players are going to be sold this summer.

“My view is that they overpaid for a player they couldn’t really afford and didn’t really need. I’m still surprised it happened.”

This will be difficult reading for Arsenal fans as their work in the transfer market has gone badly wrong once again.

Many Gooners were excited when Pepe arrived, but he’s not looked worth the investment at all and could now go down as a costly error by a club that can’t afford to be making mistakes in the transfer market.