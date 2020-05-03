Barcelona could offload Suarez to the MLS to raise £62m

Barcelona could offload their star striker Luis Suarez to the MLS in order to raise £62m to ease their financial status, according to a report in the Sun.

David Beckham owned Inter Miami are interested in signing Suarez according to the report and Barcelona are keen on releasing the 33-year-old striker.

Barcelona need to raise £62m for the club’s financial well being after taking a significant hit due to the coronavirus and offloading a player like Suarez who earns high wages could ease the club’s ailing finances, as per the report.

The Catalan giants are willing to listen to offers for Suarez given the Uruguayan striker’s advancing age despite netting 14 goals in 23 games for Barcelona this season.

Speaking to Marca about a potential move to the MLS as cited in the Sun, Suarez said:

“You never know. I have a contract at Barcelona but, in the future, it’s an attractive league. The United States is a nice option.”

Getting Suarez off their wage bill could help Barcelona free up funds for usage by the club as they look to recover from the financial losses due to the coronavirus.

While Beckham’s Inter Miami are looking for a marquee signing to bring to the club ahead of their first season.