Chelsea could reportedly be tempted to cash in on star midfield player N’Golo Kante if a good enough offer comes in.

The France international has been a crucial performer for the Blues down the years, proving instrumental to their success having also previously established himself as a world class performer at Leicester City.

It remains to be seen, however, if Kante can realistically get to quite that same level again after some recent fitness issues that have hindered his progress.

According to Bleacher Report, some figures at Chelsea would supposedly be prepared to sell Kante if a good enough offer came in for him, though it’s still stressed that that would likely be a lot of money, perhaps more than clubs are realistically likely to offer anyway.

Chelsea fans surely won’t want to see this fan-favourite leaving Stamford Bridge any time soon, but it depends on what work the club can do to replace him.

Bleacher Report that Real Madrid have been linked as one of Kante’s main suitors but that La Liga’s financial situation is in a pretty bad way due to the current coronavirus crisis.