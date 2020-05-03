Chelsea transfer target Marc-Andre ter Stegen has given an update on his Barcelona future. The world-class goalkeeper was expected to sign a new contract with the Catalan club, but coronavirus has put these talks on hold.

The 28-year-old has confirmed on an Instagram live that a deal could be sorted soon. Negotiations have been suspended due to the global health crisis.

“We have had the first conversations, but we have parked it, due to the situation. There are more important things at the moment,” he said on Instagram, as quoted by AS.

“I am very happy here at Barcelona. My situation is good, what more could I ask for?

“I am relaxed about the renewal, and we will restart talks soon.”

The German shot-stopper has been in magnificent form for the past two seasons and this has attracted interest from Chelsea, according to the Daily Express. Kepa Arrizabalaga has been questionable between the sticks for the Blues and they are desperately in need for a replacement.

According to the Express, the west London club are also interested in 24-year-old Ajax ‘keeper, Andre Onana. This report also says 21-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma is on their radar.

Even if he claims that he is “very happy”, Ter Stegen is deciding his future with the Blaugrana after reportedly falling out with Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. This would be a perfect move for Chelsea, as they need a more experienced player in goal.