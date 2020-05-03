Leicester City could reportedly launch a transfer bid for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney if they end up losing Ben Chilwell to Chelsea.

The Foxes star has shone in the Premier League in recent times and it would be unsurprising to see him poached by a bigger club in the near future, with Chelsea in need of an upgrade on the likes of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri.

If Chilwell does move to Stamford Bridge, Dean Jones of Bleacher Report claims Arsenal’s Tierney would be targeted as his replacement at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking in a question-and-answer session with fans on the latest transfer news, Jones said: “Talks are ongoing with Ben Chilwell, but he is a target for Chelsea and Man City. Leicester would sell at the right price.

“If Chilwell leaves, their plan—I am told—is to test Arsenal’s resilience by making an offer for Kieran Tierney.”

It could be a blow for Arsenal to lose Tierney, who arrived as a top prospect from Celtic last summer, having really caught the eye in his time in Scotland.

Still, the 22-year-old has had a slow start to life at the Emirates Stadium due to injuries, and youngster Bukayo Saka may well be ahead of him in the pecking order now.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would cash in on Tierney so soon, but fans will surely be hoping he can still come back and prove himself with the Gunners.

Chelsea, however, would surely take plenty of satisfaction in signing a top talent like Chilwell and hurting their rivals Arsenal in the process.