Classy Man United ace helps families in need by providing food vouchers

Manchester United star Timothy Fosu-Mensah is helping families struggling during the coronavirus lockdown by distributing food vouchers, according to a report in the Sun.

The 22-year-old Man United player is doing his bit helping families in his neighbourhood in his native Netherlands, Amsterdam by providing food vouchers to those people who are struggling financially during the coronavirus epidemic.

According to De Telegraaf, Fosu-Mensah provided a hundred vouchers worth £45 each to help out those families in need.

The United player took to Twitter to tweet about the aid he’s providing, as seen in the tweet below.

I wanna thank @vomaronline for their help to provide for 100 families in Amsterdam Southeast the Bijlmer where i grew up. ???? pic.twitter.com/UhR90RDuft — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) May 2, 2020

The Red Devils player thanked the supermarket for aiding in providing the vouchers to families from the neighbourhood he grew up in.

As seen in the tweet, Fosu-Mensah was pictured in the supermarket along with a representative of Vomaronline as he went about providing essential food for families in need.

Speaking about the gesture as cited in the Sun, the player’s agent Albert Kissi said:

“We received signals from Amsterdam Zuidoost that several families had to borrow money because of the corona crisis in order to do their shopping.

“Under normal circumstances, that could and should never happen.”

This is a great gesture by Fosu-Mensah and is something that is bound to help people who are struggling during this crisis.