Newcastle United could reportedly be contenders for the transfer of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho if they land Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

A report from Mundo Deportivo links Coutinho with Newcastle, suggesting Pochettino could finally land the Brazilian playmaker after previously failing to sign him during his time in charge of Tottenham.

Newcastle could make some major changes in the near future as they potentially change ownership, and there’s already speculation of a Manchester City-esque revolution at St James’ Park.

Pochettino could be the ideal choice to come in and get the project off the ground after his fine work during his time at Spurs, while Coutinho is the kind of big name the club will want to try and attract.

Despite his struggles at Barcelona, Coutinho clearly remains highly regarded after previously shining in the Premier League, with Sport strongly linking him with Chelsea recently.

If the 27-year-old can get back to his best, he’d make an ideal Eden Hazard replacement at Stamford Bridge, and bring a bit more experience to Frank Lampard’s youthful squad.

Still, it may be that Chelsea will be unable to compete with the possible new-found wealth at Newcastle if their proposed takeover bid goes through.