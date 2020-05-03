Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus return could be delayed due to private jet issues

It sounds like some countries are preparing for their football teams to return to training, with games eventually starting again behind closed doors.

Things are still very cautious for now, but we’re running out of time for games to be played this season, and it means there could almost be a hurry in some places.

Play has been suspended for a while now so we can’t just expect the players to go straight back into competitive games, so Football Italia has been looking at the latest situation with Juventus.

It sounds like they are starting to recall players to their training base with a view to trying to get back to normal, but Cristiano Ronaldo is having some problems.

In possible the single greatest example of a first world problem, he’s currently stuck in Portugal because his private jet is grounded in Madrid.

It’s not clear how long it will take to sort this out and for him to travel back to Turin, but it will be interesting to see if it has a big impact on him.

He’s famous for being exceptionally fit and he looks after himself very well, but he is getting older so missing some of a mini pre season could take it’s toll on him.