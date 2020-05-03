This season may go down in history for a lot of the wrong reasons, but it’s easy to forget that a lot of fans won’t have known much about Erling Haaland last Summer.

Football Manager players will all claim they saw him first, but he merely looked like a promising striker at Red Bull Salzburg – but 28 goals in 22 games established him as a worldwide sensation.

He also impressed in the Champions League, and he stepped up to the Bundesliga with ease and had struck 12 times in 11 Dortmund games before play was forced to stop.

Every club in the world wants a goalscorer with figures like that, so it’s expected he will be linked with a big move every window until he ends up at an elite club.

A report from AS has looked at the possibility of him landing at Real Madrid, and a former coach clearly thinks it could happen.

Stanislav Macek worked with the youngster when he spent some time with the Salzburg players and was clearly impressed with the big Norwegian striker.

He’s been impressed by his development and thinks he’s destined to make it to a bigger club soon – one like Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema is getting older and Luka Jovic has shown he’s not the answer at the Bernabeu, so it’s easy to see Real looking for a new striker soon, and Haaland could be perfect.