Houllier says Liverpool ‘deserve’ to be awarded Premier League title if season isn’t finished

Former Liverpool boss Gerard Houllier has told TalkSPORT that former club Liverpool ‘deserve’ to be awarded the Premier League title if the Coronavirus pandemic leads to the season not being completed.

Jurgen Klopp’s side hold a massive 25-point lead at the top of the table, with the Reds needing just six points to mathematically secure their first ever Premier League title and first league title in 30 years.

The top-flight has now been suspended for almost two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Football fans across the entire world will be waiting to see how some of Europe’s top leagues decide on what action to take, especially since the remainder of the Ligue 1 season was cancelled.

This led to Paris Saint-Germain being crowned champions, this action was taken as the French government have banned sporting events until September.

Here’s what Houllier had to say on the matter:

“Yeah. That’s what they did in France. They gave it to Paris Saint-Germain. They had a 12 point lead and I think Liverpool needed just two games to win the title.”

“If there was a difference of maybe two or three points then you could argue it takes some chances away from teams behind but 25 points there is no way they wouldn’t be champions. They deserve it.”

Houllier also added that the top-flight should consider these things before making a decision:

“I think they should follow the government’s rules. If the government decides we stop then we have to abide by that.”

“Second, maybe wait a little bit because we don’t know what it’s going to be like in a fortnight or in three weeks time.”

“Three, to consult also the players, the PFA and the LMA because if you want to go back because you need everybody to go back with heart and the will to finish the season.”

“We need to assess the risk and see what happens.”

“In France, they decided to stop it. Maybe to my view it was a bit too early to take that decision but the government decided so the league had to follow.”

Houllier, who also manager PSG and the France senior national team, as well as some of the youth sides, spent six years as Liverpool boss.

The Frenchman won the FA Cup once with the Reds, as well as two League Cups and the UEFA Cup in 2001 (now known as the Europa League).

Five of Houllier’s six trophies with the Reds were actually won during the 2000/2001 season.