Inter Milan’s Serie A rivals look to sign Alexis Sanchez from Man United next season

Agents tend to get a bad name in football, but those who continue to get moves for some mediocre players probably deserve some praise.

It’s been a long time since Alexis Sanchez looked like an effective player, with poor form, a lack of fitness and injuries really affecting him over the past few years.

It would be amazing if he still has a place at Man United, while he’s not really done enough for Inter Milan to look to sign him permanently either.

It seems he’s still interesting some big teams though, as a report from Goal.com has indicated that Roma are working on a deal to sign him next season.

He’s only managed one goal in fifteen Serie A games for Inter this term, so Roma would only be looking to sign him on loan due to that poor form and his physical issues.

Its suggested that Roma have good relations with Man United – possibly due to the Chris Smalling agreement – and that could help them sign the Chilean forward next campaign.

At his best he never stopped running, could dribble past everyone and was deadly in front of goal, so it would be great if he can recapture some of that form.