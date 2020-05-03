It’s hard to think of a top class player who’s been sidelined as much as Paulo Dybala has, but he kept working hard and it looks like it will finally pay off.

He’s never going to be the main man for Argentina thanks to Lionel Messi, while the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus has been an issue too.

Ronaldo tends to play through the middle now as he gets older, so Dybala has still been limited to an impact sub role at times, but Maurizio Sarri has also find a way to get Ronaldo, Dybala and Higuain into the same side.

It’s clear that Dybala will be one of the main players for Juventus for a while, and that’s reflected in these comments from the Juve Director:

Paratici (Juventus director) to @SkySport: “We’re working to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. We want him as part of Juventus for many years”. ?? #transfers #Dybala — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2020

He’s only 26 so should have plenty of years left at the top level, and it’s easy to see Juventus building around him once Cristiano Ronaldo moves on.

He could also find himself in a similar situation with Argentina, so it will be fascinating to see how he fares when he goes from living in the shadow of two of the greatest players of all time to trying to fill the massive void their retirement will leave behind.