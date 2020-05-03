Liverpool have reportedly made first contact over a potential transfer move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has long been linked with a move to a top club after shining in Serie A, and it looks like Liverpool are the latest to show a strong interest.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Reds have begin discussions over a possible deal, with Napoli seemingly willing to sell and with the player’s previous asking price of €100million falling amid the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool fans will hope this means their club can pounce and team Koulibaly up with Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

This would surely give Jurgen Klopp’s side the best central defensive pairing on the planet, as the duo are already arguably the top two players in the world in that position.

Liverpool already have a world class squad, and the addition of Koulibaly would surely cement their status as a dominant force in the Premier League and Europe.