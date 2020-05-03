Liverpool keeping their cards close to their chests in Premier League talks

Liverpool have reportedly been keeping quiet and seeming ‘cool’ during Premier League clubs’ talks over potentially restarting the 2019/2020 season.

The Reds are at risk of missing out on their first league title in 30 years in the most bizarre way imaginable as the campaign has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It’s been close to two months without football now, with Liverpool seeing the season stop when they were just two wins away from being confirmed as Premier League champions.

According to The Athletic, though, they’ve been keeping quiet and calm during talks over getting the season back on track, despite potentially having the most to lose from the season being declared null and void.

That option has, in fairness, seemed less realistic in recent times, with the feeling seeming to be that most clubs want to finish this season at some point.

Liverpool may also have been boosted by the news earlier this week that Paris Saint-Germain were declared champions of Ligue 1 despite the French football season ending early.

PSG had a smaller lead at the top of the table than Liverpool have in the Premier League, so it’s hard to argue that Jurgen Klopp’s men wouldn’t deserve the trophy even if the campaign could not be completed in full.