Some players are often mentioned as being under appreciated so much that they start to become highly appreciated, and Paul Scholes falls into that category.

He wasn’t a flashy player and didn’t look like a superstar in many ways – but he was and he controlled the Man United midfield for years.

Since he and Michael Carrick retired, United have been crying out for someone who can put their foot on the ball and dictate things, and Bryan Robson seems to think they’ve finally found their man:

There’s not a huge sample size to go on, but United’s results noticeably improved after the Portuguese star arrived at Old Trafford, and he looks like the ideal signing.

Not only is he a supremely talented player, but you can see he carries himself with confidence and leads by example, which can only help to inspire his teammates and help them too.

It’s still not clear what will happen with Paul Pogba, but it’s possible that the presence of Fernandes will take some of the burden away from the Frenchman, and that could improve the team even more.