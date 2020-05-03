Former Manchester United goalkeeper Alex Stepney has given his verdict on the club’s best shot-stoppers of the modern era in an interview with Stretty News.

The 77-year-old, who won the First Division title and European Cup during a fine career at Old Trafford between 1966 and 1978, says it’s hard to pick between Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

Some Man Utd fans might argue David de Gea should be under stronger consideration there too, but Stepney explained his verdict on Schmeichel and Van der Sar – two Red Devils legends who contributed towards so much success for some of Sir Alex Ferguson’s best sides.

“We have to go in decades because of the way the game has changed,” Stepney told the Man Utd blog. “I’ll go with the two decades we did well under Fergie.

“Peter Schmeichel came as a raw young goalkeeper and finished up a great keeper. Winning the treble and all that, he could do everything, and then Edwin van Der Sar who was already a made goalkeeper. How I look at when they played for the club, I think there’s nothing between them.

“Fair dos to Peter because he built himself at United into a great goalkeeper, whereas Edwin came along and his record for clean sheets etc, and winning the Champions League again was incredible.”

United fans will all have their own favourites, but it’s certainly interesting to hear from a club legend on this issue – especially from a player who starred for the club in such a different era for the game.

Stepney also discussed another wide range of issues with Stretty News in a fascinating interview about his unlikely rise to the top and playing under the legendary Matt Busby.