Manchester United could reportedly hand their legendary number 7 shirt to youngster Hannibal Mejbri in a surprise move.

The young Frenchman is a real wonderkid at Old Trafford and has been tipped for a big future, but this would be a major show of faith from the club in one so unproven.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils could give Mejbri the number 7 despite it possibly also being on offer to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, who continues to be linked with the club.

Adnan Januzaj was another highly-rated youngster who was surprisingly given Ryan Giggs’ 11 shirt after his retirement, and that was a move that ended up backfiring a little bit.

Still, United fans will hope Mejbri is the real deal after his superb start to life in MUFC’s youth teams.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done well to blood youngsters like Mason Greenwood, so may soon be ready to make Mejbri a key part of his first-team as well.

Still, the MEN claim Sancho remains the leading candidate for the 7 shirt, while another target, Jack Grealish, could also be in contention.

This would likely require selling Alexis Sanchez, however, with the Chilean flop taking that shirt when he joined from Arsenal in January 2018.