Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has been spotted breaking lockdown rules in Argentina.

In a video now deleted from Instagram, Rojo’s brother uploaded clips of the loaned-out Red Devils ace partying and playing cards with friends, according to the Daily Mail.

United won’t be too impressed by Rojo’s behaviour, with the Argentina international clearly not taking the rules on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic seriously enough.

Thousands have died over the world in recent months and the evidence suggests that people staying at home can massively reduce the spread of the illness.

Rojo is currently on loan at Estudiantes after a difficult time at Man Utd, and one imagines his Old Trafford career was all but over anyway.

Still, it’s disappointing to see a footballer seemingly engage in activities like this when they have the platform to set a real example to others.

While Rojo himself might not be a person at particularly high risk of serious illness from coronavirus, he could easily spread it to someone who is if he continues to flout the rules.