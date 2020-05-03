According to the Sun, Manchester United are leading the race to sign Sunderland ace Joe Hugill, the Red Devils are reportedly set to beat rivals Spurs to the promising striker’s signature.

The Sun claim that the Red Devils are in contact with Sunderland over a deal for the 16-year-old forward, with it suggested that the fee for the ace would be a six-figure one.

It’s added that Spurs were previously frontrunners to sign Hugill but that United have now taken advantage of the north London outfit’s delay in stepping up their interest for the ace.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may even have another edge in winning over Hugill over any of their rivals as the Red Devils signed the striker’s former teammate Logan Pye from Sunderland earlier this year.

Hugill appears to have been promoted from Sunderland’s Under-18s to their Premier League 2 side (Under-23s) after impressing this season.

As per Transfermarkt, Hugill scored once in four outings for the Under-18s and marked his Premier League 2 debut with a brace.