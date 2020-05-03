Admittedly Newcastle United have been linked with just about every player since the news broke about their potential takeover, but one story has been fairly consistent.

Marca have reported on the latest with Mauricio Pochettino and possibly taking over at Newcastle, and it’s starting to sound like it might happen.

He’s been out of the game for a few months now, but it’s hard to see any major roles opening up for him. Man United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid all looked possible at some point but their managers look secure, while his legendary status with Espanyol ruins any speculation about Barcelona.

The report says that he has some conditions that Newcastle would need to meet to secure him, the first one being a €22m contract, but he will also need some money to be spent on players.

The main target would be Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, who appears to have no future at his loan club Bayern Munich or his parent club either.

The takeover hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the report does say that the Argentine is getting closer to taking over at Newcastle, so these could be highly exciting times for the fans.