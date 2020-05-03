It’s really starting to look like any big transfers will need to wait for at least one more season, so this Summer could be interesting for several teams.

You have to think the majority of clubs will need to find a way to patch up their squads, and that’s not limited to the smaller teams either.

We’re starting to see plenty of transfer stories where big teams are finding cheaper alternatives to their previous targets, and this report from Sport is just the latest.

They indicate that Pep Guardiola is desperate to improve his Man City defence, with RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly emerging as key targets.

They are likely to be expensive, so River Plate’s Lucas Martinez has now emerged as an alternative, with a price tag of around €22m being suggested.

It might not be completely straight forward, as the report suggests that Inter Milan and Valencia are interested too. On top of that, it doesn’t sound like he has a release clause, so River will just look to take the highest offer.

Martinez has spent his entire career with River and also made his Argentine debut last year, so he could be worth a punt before making a bigger move when the financial situation gets easier.