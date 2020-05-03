According to the Sun via an exclusive report from 90min, Newcastle have enquired about the availability of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic as they eye a potential £62m deal for the Serbian star.

Jovic has failed to make an impact since joining Los Blancos last summer for an initial fee of €65m, as per the Guardian.

90min add that West Ham have also expressed an interest in the 22-year to Real Madrid.

The Hammers are keen on reuniting Sebastian Haller with the ace – the pair were a deadly duo for Eintracht Frankfurt before earning their respective big-money moves.

It’s added that Arsenal are also eyeing a move for Jovic, which isn’t surprising considering the speculation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future.

The Sun reiterate that Newcastle’s potential £62m move for the ace is only on the cards if their prospective takeover from owners backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund is completed.

90min suggest that former Newcastle forward Aleksandr Mitrovic has spoken highly of the Toon outfit to his Serbia teammate Jovic.

The Tyneside outfit may be best placed to sign Jovic, should their pending takeover go through, as 90min claim that West Ham are only eyeing a loan for the ace, the Hammers are reluctant to agree a deal that would include the option to sign Jovic permanently.

The Serbian has managed just two goals and two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season, the striker has only started in 30% of these outings.

It would be Jovic’s phenomenal form in the 18/19 season that would appeal to potential suitors, the ace bagged 27 goals and seven assists for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and Europa League which was enough to convince Madrid to part with the big bucks for his signing.

These latest reports on Jovic are perhaps a bit hard to believe, as the £62m fee that Newcastle are tipped to pay for the ace is actually around £5m more than Madrid initially paid for the star.

Do you think it’s possible that Jovic – a player who has made very little impact in his debut season for Madrid, could be sold for a profit?